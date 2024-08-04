T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.75.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $188.76 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $193.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,589,681 shares in the company, valued at $110,426,201,836.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,589,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,019,788 shares of company stock worth $685,706,726. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

