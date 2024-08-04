Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.59.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Price Performance

TBLA opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Taboola.com by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.