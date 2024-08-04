Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12, Zacks reports. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Targa Resources Trading Down 4.1 %

TRGP traded down $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.58. 1,766,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.46.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

