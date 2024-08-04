Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.29

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and traded as low as $33.21. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 5,514 shares traded.
Tate & Lyle Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23.
Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $0.27.
About Tate & Lyle
Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.
