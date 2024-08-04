TD Cowen Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $183.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.97. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $281,054,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $201,935,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $189,055,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

