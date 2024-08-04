TD Cowen Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $148.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.60.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $154.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 26,930 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $3,368,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 382,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,842,724.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 26,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $3,368,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,842,724.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,905,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,537,096 shares of company stock valued at $307,151,139 over the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 127.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

