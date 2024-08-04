TD Securities Lowers Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$3.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHR. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.05 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.27.

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 3.7 %

TSE CHR opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.30. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$1.99 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. The stock has a market cap of C$504.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of C$426.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$416.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2148438 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

