Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 24,700 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.19.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.45. 10,808,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,571,749. The company has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $101.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

