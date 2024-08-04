Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,131,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 310,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,286,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $15,187,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $806.65. 379,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $771.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $796.35. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.20.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

