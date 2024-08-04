Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,202 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

PPG stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,963. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.87. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

