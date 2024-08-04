Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 125.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $13.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,833. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.69 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.68.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

