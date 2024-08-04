Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,741,000 after buying an additional 112,642 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,955,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.76. 1,793,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

