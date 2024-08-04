Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,709,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,388,000 after buying an additional 3,961,872 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,520,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,863 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,840,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,636 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,298,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 34.7% during the first quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 2,616,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,541,000 after purchasing an additional 674,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,882,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,811. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.