Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,289,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,975,021. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

