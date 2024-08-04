Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 4,563 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,210,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.71. The stock had a trading volume of 774,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,509. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

