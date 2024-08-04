Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,748 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.07% of Bunge Global worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BG. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.11.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE:BG traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,611. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

