Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,685 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,685 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.98. 23,117,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,879,998. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

