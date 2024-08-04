Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 156,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 79.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 124,739 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 37,186 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SK Telecom by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKM shares. Nomura Securities upgraded SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Price Performance

NYSE SKM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 209,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.