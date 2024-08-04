Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YOU. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

Clear Secure Stock Down 6.7 %

Clear Secure stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.28 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,330 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,230,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,716,000 after buying an additional 101,011 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,071,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 695,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.