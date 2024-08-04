Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,080,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,327,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Articles

