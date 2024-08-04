The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,192,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $1,001,570.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,913,672.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $1,001,570.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700,886 shares in the company, valued at $129,913,672.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,489 shares of company stock worth $25,598,796. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,258,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,778,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.