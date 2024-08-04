The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $139.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average of $122.52. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $147.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,042,000 after buying an additional 310,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,031,000 after buying an additional 221,838 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,370,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 110,177 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

