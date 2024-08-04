The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $256.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $223.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $235.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.98. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $246.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,371,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 810,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,096,000 after acquiring an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.