The Goldman Sachs Group Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $137.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 9.3 %

KKR stock opened at $108.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.01.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,355,039 in the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

