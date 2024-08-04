The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $94.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -142.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -469.56%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

