The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 457.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,651 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hershey were worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hershey from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $867,450. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $233.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

