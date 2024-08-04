The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 4,284,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,950,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,975.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

