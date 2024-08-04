Theta Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $385.57 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $385.57 million and $3.46 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00037529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,635,729,279 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

