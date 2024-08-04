Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.43. 519,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.49. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

