Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.43. 519,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,982. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.49. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.
Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.
