Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$19.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.27 billion. Trane Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.800-10.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $321.14.

TT stock traded down $14.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $351.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

