Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.850-1.100 EPS.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 26.8 %

Shares of TPC traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,728 shares of company stock worth $4,870,217. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

