Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2024

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.850-1.100 EPS.

Tutor Perini Stock Down 26.8 %

Shares of TPC traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,598. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Tutor Perini from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tutor Perini

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,430.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 181,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $3,621,288.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,430.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,728 shares of company stock worth $4,870,217. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.