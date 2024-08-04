Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-1.095 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion. Twilio also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.810-0.860 EPS.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO traded up $6.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. 8,081,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,015,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,270,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $611,940.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at $16,270,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

