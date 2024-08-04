UBS Group Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $366.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $351.00 to $366.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $373.11.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SYK opened at $331.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

