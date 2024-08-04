uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.08, reports. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,027.52% and a negative return on equity of 137.05%.

uniQure Stock Performance

QURE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,378. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. uniQure has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $354.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QURE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $26,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of uniQure by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 736,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 640,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 350,291 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

