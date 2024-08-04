Uniswap Market Capitalization Tops $3.74 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.24 or 0.00010587 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion and $147.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00106669 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.62328487 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1070 active market(s) with $118,613,809.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

