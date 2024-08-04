Uniswap (UNI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $148.18 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.75 billion and approximately $148.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00010645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00107888 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.62328487 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1070 active market(s) with $118,613,809.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

