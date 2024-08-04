Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.65 or 0.00010945 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.99 billion and $118.62 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00106971 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.65124573 USD and is down -6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1069 active market(s) with $143,121,813.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

