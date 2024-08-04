United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,042,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,965. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.93.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

