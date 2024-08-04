Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.19

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as low as C$1.41. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 391,379 shares traded.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.19. The company has a market cap of C$402.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0469672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total value of C$122,300.09. In related news, Director James Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total transaction of C$122,300.09. Also, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$121,402.00. Insiders have sold a total of 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $382,708 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

