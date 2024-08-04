USDX [Kava] (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $88.63 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $88.63 million and approximately $272,208.03 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,857.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.84 or 0.00579785 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00037385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00069315 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000140 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

