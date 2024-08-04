Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Director Buys $1,230,000.00 in Stock

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) Director Albert Friedberg acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 762,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,852.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Albert Friedberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Albert Friedberg bought 957 shares of Vaccinex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $4,737.15.

Vaccinex stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. Vaccinex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

