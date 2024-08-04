Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $43,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 37,203,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,798,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.3698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.