Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 981.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,212 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,014,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $302.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $332.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.49 and its 200 day moving average is $308.78.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

