Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Shares Down 2.1%

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$48.13 and last traded at C$48.58. 39,980 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 28,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.64.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.99.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

