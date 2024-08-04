Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,648,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,820,000 after buying an additional 3,892,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,338,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,942,000 after buying an additional 2,395,580 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,910,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,590,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,516,000 after buying an additional 1,585,673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.34. 5,908,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $82.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.