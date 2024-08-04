Velas Price Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $15.16 million and $843,631.92 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00037623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,618,535,830 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

