Venom (VENOM) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Venom (VENOM) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Venom has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venom has a total market capitalization of $298.61 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venom coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venom Profile

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.16429262 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4,157,760.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

