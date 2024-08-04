Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.120-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.12-3.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.92.

Get Ventas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Ventas Stock Up 2.0 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $56.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -296.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $57.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter J. Bulgarelli 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Bulgarelli 668 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.