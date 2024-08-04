Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.80

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and traded as low as $15.41. Veolia Environnement shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 112,332 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group upgraded Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
Veolia Environnement Stock Performance
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.
