Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.80

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and traded as low as $15.41. Veolia Environnement shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 112,332 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VEOEY

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

(Get Free Report)

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.