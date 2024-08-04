Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

VERA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.63 and a quick ratio of 28.63.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

